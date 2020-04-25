Social distancing felt doable until I was no longer able to run outside in the sunshine with a close friend. Our back and forth discussions benefitted me physically, mentally and emotionally.
As restrictions increased, I recognized my reactions followed the stages of grief. First, there was denial that restrictions applied to my exercise plan. Then anger which was quickly followed by bargaining, asking myself, “Who is going to see us on the trails outside of town?”
I’m pretty sure I am still in the depression stage, and running on my own I don’t see myself moving into acceptance anytime soon. This isn’t only about the change in our consistent schedules or physical activity. What we are experiencing is grief; defined as the emotional suffering you feel when something or someone you love is taken away.
Given this, throughout any given day we are likely to ride an emotional roller coaster, enjoying increased connection with immediate family one minute and in the next grieving the loss of close connections with friends and important people in your lives.
Now imagine you are a young child, experiencing similar emotions without the vocabulary and coping strategies to manage. Their little bodies and brains are processing this change, and with your help they can work through their assorted emotions related to this loss.
Children living in healthy environments with attuned caregivers appreciate the increased time to connect. Yet like adults, they are missing their friends who share their interests, their knack for creative play and shared delight as they work together.
Your child is feeling the loss of teachers and providers who warmly welcome them and support their learning, guiding them to deeper exploration. Going to storytime, dance lessons or soccer practice has screeched to a halt.
Because of this grief, you may notice changes in your child’s behaviors. Expect some regression to happen. This shift signals their attempt to manage their world. Children may fluctuate even more quickly through emotions, shifting from tears to high energy in the blink of an eye. Sleep patterns can change, and your child may cling to you more, or have difficulty staying focused.
Children need a way to discharge this energy and process through feelings. Making a picture album of your child’s friends and teachers that they can look through allows them to talk about their feelings, and the changes that are happening.
It is important to allow the expression of feelings, so that they can process them and work through them. Providing drawing or writing materials so they can make a picture for their teacher, friends or grandparents can help them feel connected. Using stories to share developmentally appropriate information also normalizes a range of emotions.
Online resources and free printables can be located here: https://consciousdiscipline.com/ and at www.ccecc.org
Finally, reach out to professionals and agencies in your community as needed. Most can offer phone or video calls to assist you in planning how best to support your child.
Breathe, you are not alone.
Heather McFadden, LCSW, IMH-E® is an early childhood mental health consultant with the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council.
