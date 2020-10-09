SOIL Sangre de Cristo, the new peer-to-peer community-agriculture lending club, is accepting applications for its first round of zero-interest farm loans.
The application deadline is Oct. 15, and the application is available at soilsangredecristo.org. Funds will be awarded by the SOIL Sangre de Cristo membership Nov. 12.
Local farmers and food producers who are members of SOIL are eligible to apply for loan amounts $500 to $5,000, with flexible repayment plans of one to five years. Loan-application finalists will pitch their proposals live at the virtual Nov. 12 meeting.
Farmers and food producers can join SOIL for $25 annually. General memberships start at $250 per person, and include a vote on loan distributions. The mission of SOIL Sangre de Cristo is to unite the communities of South Central Colorado through direct support for local farmers, ranchers and food producers, improving food security and resiliency for all residents.
SOIL Sangre de Cristo’s member-funded zero-interest lending model is based on the Slow Money Principles developed by author and activist Woody Tasch. In Colorado, SOIL-affiliated groups are creating
• More information and a membership form for SOIL Sangre de Cristo can be found at soilsangredecristo.org.
• Background and information on the Slow Money Principles can be found here: https://slowmoney.org/about
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.