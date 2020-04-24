The Extraordinary Teen Council or ETC is hosting an Instagram page for teens to post their creative endeavors in all forms. Check out @etc_art_gallery on Instagram for details. Anyone can message a picture or video of their art to @etc_art_gallery. There will be random gift card drawings to local businesses every two weeks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.