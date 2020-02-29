The next Central Colorado Humanist Sunday Science program on March 1 will focus on modern methods used in the gold mining industry to extract and process ore, including open pit and underground techniques as well a post-mining reclamation.
The program, “Modern Gold Mining – The ‘Hole’ Truth,” begins at 10 a.m. at the Salida Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., and doors will open at 9:30 a.m. to insure the program begins on time.
Brad Leach, who earned a BS in geology from the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio and a Masters in geology from Vanderbilt University, will present the program. He spent a 25-year career with Newmont Mining Corp. in Elko, Nev. as a geologist and will focus on how mining operations are conducted, including aspects of so-called ‘hard rock mining’ as opposed to placer mining, a very different technique.
Now retired, Leach moved to the Salida area in 2013, and enjoys being involved with varied volunteer activities, as well as hiking, fishing and amateur sports car racing.
The program will be informative, with no intention of either glamorizing or vilifying the gold mining industry.
A discussion and light refreshments will follow the talk. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
