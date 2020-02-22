Here we are in our sixth year for Ever After – the free middle school event for girls in Buena Vista, Leadville and Salida. Our purpose in this event is to encourage these ladies to pursue who they are designed to be and to make healthy life choices. Ever After 2020 will be hosted at Frontier Ranch on Saturday, April 4. This year we are very excited to offer the girls a new opportunity by offering the Clifton Strengths-Explorer personality assessment.
The Clifton Strengths-Explorer helps youth discover and develop their talents by focusing on what they do best. Joan Andersen is a Gallup Certified Strengths Coach who has worked with the Gallup organization since 1979. Joan works with individuals, couples, families, small businesses and churches to help people discover, develop and use their unique talents.
She will facilitate the Ever After event focusing on the uniqueness of each girl, based on their results from taking the online Clifton Strengths-Explorer assessment. This assessment and the day’s events will be free to each girl that participates.
This assessment is designed to help each girl discover her talents in order to build resilience and confidence, productivity and engagement in school, hope and direction for the future.
We will offer activities to better understand, accept, affirm and grow each girl’s talents, while learning that differences among people have advantages.
We will have plenty of fun built into the day including games, lunch, snacks, door prizes and crafts. A shuttle from the BV Community Center will be available and we are intending to offer shuttles from Salida and Leadville to Frontier Ranch as well.
If you know any 6th, 7th or 8th grade girls please encourage them to join us on Saturday, April 4. Participants are required to take the 15-minute assessment online by March 21. They simply need to preregister at everafterbv.com. We will send her a response email with a free code to use at the Strength-Explorer site online.
Website: everafterbv.com, email: everafterbv@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.