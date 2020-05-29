Envision Chaffee County has led community planning and implementation since its inception in 2016. Envision’s mission is to catalyze citizens to support the community and landscapes that make Chaffee special. Programs address clean water, small town vibrancy, recreation, friendly people, rural lands, healthy forests and thriving wildlife.
“Envision continues to deliver and be fueled by this community,” co-lead Cindy Williams said. “It has attracted statewide attention and locally, it has become a movement.”
A new board of directors set up a charter and will file with the IRS for designation as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. A new fiscal sponsorship by the Chaffee County Community Foundation allows tax deductible donations and provides grant management services to Envision.
Original Envision Core Team members Jeff Post, Dave Kelly, County Commissioner Greg Felt, also Envision co-lead and Williams serve on the board, joined by CCCF founding board member Rick Hum.
“Envision developed the ability to find and highlight commonalities among us, even when people have completely different standpoints,” Post said. “We are now leaps and bounds ahead of other communities in a lot of efforts.”
Envision is convened by the County Commissioners. The initiative began with a planning phase that developed a shared future vision and an action plan with 40 programs and projects to support that vision. In 2 years, more than 30 of the Community Action Plan ideas have been advanced and implemented, including:
• Passage of Ballot Measure 1A to fund the Chaffee Common Ground program.
• Approval of the Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan update to reduce wildfire risk and improve forest health.
• Creation of Chaffee County Community Foundation.
• Formation of Chaffee Green, now a chapter of the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association.
• Development of the Envision Recreation in Balance Task Force to create a countywide recreation management plan.
Envision’s partnerships include 18 members of the Forest Health Council, about 60 people from 30 groups creating a management strategy in the Recreation in Balance program and agricultural operators to sustain rural landscapes.
Post said, “We need smart planning and good management to keep the lands clean, respected and safe.”
Envision’s website is envisionchaffeecounty.org
