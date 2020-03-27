Embracing Aging Planning Committee has chosen to reschedule the event from May 16 to Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
The event has been a popular venue to learn and explore the wide variety of programs and activities available here in Chaffee County to celebrate and embrace the aging process. In the past we have had over 500 attendees and 75 exhibitors and this year will be even better.
We are adding health screenings in partnership with the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and local health care providers. Workshops will cover topics such as Brain Health, Pain Management and how to create a path to positive aging.
Activities range from trying your hand at pottery making to DYI auto maintenance to riding an e-bike.
Mark your calendars now for Saturday, Sept. 26, and come join in as a sponsor, exhibitor or attendee. For more information contact info@avhelpinghands.org or call 719-530-1198.
Embracing Aging Fair partners: Ark Valley Helping Hands, Chaffee Public Health, Chaffee Human Services, Sage Generation, Sellars Project Space, Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging.
