Special to The Times
Planning for the 3rd annual 2020 Embracing Aging senior and community fair is underway, and we need you. If you would like to join the planning efforts to ensure that this year’s event is the best yet, please contact Dee Dubin at deedubin11@gmail.com or 719-896-1126.
The planning committee meets on a regular basis, and areas of focus include: Sponsorships, donations, educational and physical activity sessions, volunteers, marketing, logistics, transportation, hospitality, refreshments and more. If you do not have time to commit to the planning committee, there are other ways to support this year’s event which also serves as the main fundraiser for local non-profits serving seniors.
The event keeps on getting better and better. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.