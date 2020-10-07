Buena Vista’s drone flying park on a portion of the Rodeo Grounds will take off this week with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning.
The groundbreaking will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8 at the park in the southeastern corner of the Rodeo Grounds off Rodeo Road. Guests should enter the rodeo grounds via the sportsmen’s club entrance.
The invitation for the town of Buena Vista and the Central Colorado UAS club direct attendees to “take the first left just past the row of trees. Follow the temporary road out to the future park area.”
In August, the Buena Vista board of trustees approved plans for a drone park on a section of the Rodeo Grounds property.
It would be a new public park for the town that would be used by the Central Colorado Unmanned Aerial Systems Club for recreation and as a training grounds for those interested in learning how to fly drones – a skillset with an ever-growing list of applications.
In phase 1 of the drone park, the UAS club will be able to conduct drone piloting certification similar to courses offered at Center for Excellence for Advanced Aerial Technical Firefighting in Rifle.
An obstacle course is planned for phase 2 of the drone park next year, and after that, phase 3 would see the construction of a race course, which may someday be the home of sanctioned races held by drone racing leagues.
“That is going to help anyone with Fire, Search and Rescue, police, to practice their skills,” said the UAS club’s president Taylor Albrecht.
“The focus is to help people acquire flying skills and as part of that understand how to not only fly that safely but legally,” Albrecht said.
Chaffee County’s topography has long made it a destination for aircraft testing, and Albrecht sees that the area may also become a destination for drone pilots.
