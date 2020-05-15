The dark building in last week’s paper was identified by Nancy Locke and an email from Matt Hutson. It is the building on the corner of Main Street and Colorado Avenue. It is now Antero Treasures.
It has been remodeled numerous times. It was built in 1879. A photo of the street from 1882 shows the building with a sign on the facade, “Wine and Beer Hall.” It has served many different businesses over the years and even been a home.
The shed at the rear of the building in this photo was torn down in 1980. This building or one which was in the vacant lot to the west of it, was a Chinese laundry in the late 1890s. The man who ran the laundry is buried at our cemetery.
It was also a saloon and dance hall from 1898-1905. Relatives of Nancy Locke, the Parrott family lived in the building. Later in 1945-58 Pete Peterson a local carpenter, used the building for his office and for supplies. It has been three different hair salons.
