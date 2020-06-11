The Chaffee County Community Foundation Board of Directors has allocated up to $20,000 in funds from the Emergency Response Fund to build the capacity and coordination of Chaffee County food access organizations, as well as the resiliency of the food distribution and access systems in the county.
Contrary to a traditional grant application and award model, the Food Access Cohort will be modeled around the idea that the grantees will work together to increase coordination and collaboration to meet immediate community needs and ensure all Chaffee families and individuals have access to nutritious food over the coming months.
In addition, grantees will work together to design and implement a project of their choosing that will build their capacity to respond to community emergencies.
The cohort will be grantor-facilitated, but grantee-led. This model ensures equity among organizations while elevating the role of the organizations as the issue experts, instead of the funder.
Up to 10 food access organizations will be selected from the application process.
Each will be awarded a $2,000 general operating grant and must commit to participating in a series of six (virtual), weekly planning sessions. Over the course of these sessions, each organization will:
• Identify concrete areas of collaboration and build joint plans with other cohort organizations to implement the collaborations.
• Participate in a grantee-led process that will result in an identifiable and implementable project to increase the medium and long-term capacity and resiliency of Chaffee County food access systems.
The CCCF board will also assess its ability to fund, either fully or partially, the grantee-led project.
Examples of a project could be building a jointly used walk-in cooler; establishing shared and non-duplicative schedules; sharing a similar pickup/drop-off location for food distributions; investing in shared database platform to better manage operations and clientele; etc.
CCCF executive director Joseph Teipel says, “We take food security and food access seriously. We recognize there are many Chaffee families who often make hard decisions between paying bills and putting food on the table, and because of COVID, that need is only increasing. This innovative and creative grant process will help build a more resilient food system in the county that serves the needs of all families and individuals.”
CCCF FAC Priorities
Competitive applicants will demonstrate how their activities align with these priorities:
• Increasing basic and nutritious food access for Chaffee County and surrounding low-income families and children
• Engaging food recipients in program design
• Building sustainable food distribution networks
• Increasing financially viable local food production.
Application Eligibility
Criteria
Only 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6), including fiscally sponsored projects and school district organizations operating in or serving Chaffee County are eligible to apply. If you have questions about eligibility or the evaluation process, please contact grants@chaffeecommunity.org
Deadline/Review Process
Application Open Date: Wednesday, June 3
Deadline: Friday, June 12
The application is simple and will be reviewed by the Chaffee County Community Foundation’s Grants Committee based on a rubric which focuses on the above priorities.
The Grants Committee will use a quantitative score from the application review, along with committee discussion to make funding and award decisions by June 19.
Applicants will be notified of funding decisions within two business days of the final Grants Committee meeting. Funding will be distributed to successful applicants within two business days of their completion of a grant agreement.
The six weekly work sessions will begin the week of June 29 with the goal of being complete by Aug. 15. Final reports will be due by Aug. 31 and will focus on sharing feedback and learnings from the cohort model and process itself.
If you have any questions at all, please contact us at grants@chaffeecommunity.org
Nonprofits can apply for assistance to CCCF at the following portal using the Access Code “FAC”: https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=ccgrants.
