The photo in last week’s paper was identified by Jim Foreman and some others. It is from the 1940s. This is the dam at the town lake and the spillway with the rock wall.
The city park dam has been in existence for over 100 years. The city added colored lights in a recessed area under the dam. They were to be turned on in the spring and summer. They were a target for BB guns and were discontinued in the 1970s.
The log building called the community house in the background was built in 1922-23 by volunteers. It housed the chamber of commerce and was used for other meetings too. One side of it was the town public library.
In 1971 when the highway was enlarged to a four-lane highway the community house had to be moved. It was sold to Sky Valley Ranch and they moved it to their camp, where it is still being used.
This location is now where Buena Vista Heritage had the South Park Depot set up along with the caboose.
