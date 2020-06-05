The next Collegiate Peaks Forum Series free lecture will be Melanie Yazzie, professor and head of printmaking, University of Colorado at Boulder, who will present “Melanie Yazzie: An Overview of Various Indigenous Female Artists,” Wednesday, June, 10, 7 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing.
For information on participating in the lecture via Zoom, please visit www.collegiatepeaksforum.org and open the Lecture Schedule tab for Zoom instructions and password. Participants new to Zoom should connect using the link on this Collegiate Peaks Forum Series page ahead of time.
Those who have not used Zoom before will need to download the Zoom software. It is not difficult, but it will be best to try the link prior to the lecture to make sure that connections are smooth. As with Collegiate Peaks Forum Series physical lectures, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the lecture.
Many of us are familiar with famous male indigenous artists, but when people are asked to name three or four contemporary female indigenous artists, they are unsure how to respond. In this lecture, printmaker, sculptor, painter and printmaking professor Melanie Yazzie will introduce her audience to several wonderful movers and shakers in the indigenous art world.
Yazzie uses her travels around the world to connect with other indigenous peoples. She has visited New Zealand, the Arctic, Pueblo communities in the Southwest and the indigenous peoples of Russia. These travels have been the impetus for continued dialogue about indigenous culture, language, song, story-telling and survival.
The lecture will be filled with Melanie Yazzie’s firsthand stories about her connections with these artists and their work. She will demonstrate how these artists are making a difference in the world.
Melanie Yazzie is informed by the Diné (Navajo) philosophy of hozho – blessings, beauty and harmony. She holds a BA in Studio Art and Spanish from Arizona State University and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Colorado at Boulder. She has had scores of solo and group regional, national and international exhibitions. Her work is in the collections of more than 50 national and university museums.
For more information about the CPFS, visit www.collegiatepeaksforum.org
