Buena Vista photographer Mike Wells took this photo on the afternoon of May 27 at the summit of Cottonwood Pass, the first day of 2020 that the road was open to Taylor Park Reservoir in Gunnison County.
Wells and old friends from Estes Park and Franktown were eager to get out of the house after months of being cooped up due to COVID-19. The three headed up the highest paved mountain pass in the country and took in the sights from the saddle of the Continental Divide.
Pictured here are Wells’ 1965 Chevrolet Impala, Allen Arms, Billy Heffron, the Three Apostles and numerous snow-capped Sawatch Range peaks surrounding Taylor Park and beyond to the Elk Mountains.
