Chaffee County Public Health reported in a press release Monday that all 13 tests from last week’s community testing clinic came back negative for COVID-19.
Public Health and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will offer another community testing clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the hospital, 1000 Rush Drive.
Any community members (or others who consider Chaffee County their medical home), health care workers or first responders with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms – such as cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell – can call Public Health at 719-539-4510 to be screened and approved for testing.
Anyone who has severe respiratory symptoms is asked to contact their primary care provider directly.
Chaffee County remained stable Monday at 68 positive or probable COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths.
Statewide, Colorado reports 19,703 cases in 60 counties, 3,631 people hospitalized, 104,077 people tested and 971 deaths.
There have been 190 outbreaks at residential, non-hospital health care facilities and other facilities, including large workplaces.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
