Consider the biosphere of the antedeluvian world (i.e. “the pre-flood world”). According to Genesis, before the story of Noah’s ark a mist watered the earth, not rain.
• “And every plant of the field before it was in the earth, and every herb of the field before it grew: for the Lord God had not caused it to rain upon the earth, and there was not a man to till the ground. But there went up a mist from the earth, and watered the whole face of the ground.” Genesis 2:5-6
• “In the six hundredth year of Noah’s life, in the second month, the seventeenth day of the month, the same day were all the fountains of the great deep broken up, and the windows of heaven were opened. And the rain was upon the earth forty days and forty nights.” Genesis 7:11-12
The pre-flood world had a different biosphere than the one we know today. Instead of rain, a mist came up from the ground and watered the earth. Is this even possible? Under what conditions would something like this occur?
This would show a very volatile planet, perhaps one that is undergoing some type of planetary change.
The waters evaporated up from a moist earth, watering the plants in humid biosphere. But, the interesting thing with both these passages is that there is an indication of water beneath the earth.
In the first passage, the water is a mist or vapor rising from the earth; in the second passage (the one that brings on the great flood), the water comes from the “fountains of the deep”.
To some, all this sounds like a mythological world, but recent research points to deep pockets of water existing beneath the earth’s surface.
According to a 2014 article in USA Today, “Researchers have discovered evidence of water — enough to fill oceans — embedded in minerals deep beneath the surface of the United States that could alter the current understanding of the Earth’s composition and how it was formed” (Bui, “Water discovered beneath Earth’s surface”).
Research shows large pockets of water have been found around the globe and beneath the surface. The fountains of the deep.
This idea of a great flood first gained my attention when I found seashells at 7,900 feet in elevation just north of Glenwood Springs in 2016. It wasn’t just a random shell, either.
It was bunches and bunches of shells stuck into the earth along a trail. How did seashells get to that elevation? More recently, I’ve been in southern New Mexico and looking at remains of sea life at 4,500 feet in elevation at Prehistoric Trackways National Monument.
The earliest mention of shells found on mountain tops was in 540 BC by the Greek philosopher Xenophanes. He suggested that perhaps the mountains had at one time been underwater.
So, not only was there a geologic record supporting some type of great global flooding, but the human record – told in stories from China to Mesopotamia to Australia to the Americas – told stories of a great flood.
This one myth ties together all cultures.
Cultures don’t share all stories, but this one story they do share. It is imperative to note every ancient culture had a great flood myth. Why?
If we are to be intellectually honest, then perhaps it is time to take a closer look at the Noah’s ark story to understand what the ancients wanted to communicate to future generations.
Pyra works with Creekside Gathering Place in Buena Vista and can be contacted at pyra.intihar@gmail.com
