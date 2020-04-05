During these uncertain times, attending to our spiritual well being can be especially beneficial. Spiritual practices can help to keep us grounded and calm. Here are a few things you might like to try.
• Take a walk (maintaining social distance of course). As you walk, reflect on God’s presence in nature. Reconnect with the earth by listening to the sounds around you and noticing colors and scents. Notice how your body feels as you breathe in the fresh air. Soak up the spring sun.
• Breathe. Sit comfortably and quietly and notice your breath. Breathe deeply and rhythmically. Breathe in peace and calm. Breathe out your anxiety or boredom. Take a deep breath in a tense moment. Slow down and notice your breathing from time to time.
• Meditate. For those of you who already meditate, you know how nurturing it is. For those of you who don’t, this may be a good time to try it!
• Practice silence and solitude with intention. Listen to the sounds around you. Quiet the voice in your head. Notice the spaciousness of silence. Be still. Theologian Paul Tillich wrote, “Our language has wisely sensed the two sides of being alone, It has created the word loneliness to express the pain of being alone. And it has created the word solitude to express the glory of being alone.”
• Let go. This is a time for letting go of what we thought things would be like and accepting the way things are. Joseph Campbell says, “We must let go of the life we have planned so as to accept the life that is waiting for us.”
• Reflect on your favorite scripture passages. The Psalms are especially comforting. Read your favorite Psalm or read through the entire book. The Psalms touch on every human emotion and connect those emotions to God. Use your imagination. Let scripture shape your thinking about current events and how to engage the world.
• Journal. Writing has a way of slowing down our thinking and focusing the mind. Journaling helps us name our emotions and express them safely. Keeping a diary of your experience of this time might be interesting.
• Reach out to others in need. As long as you can reach out to another in a responsible and safe way, providing a service or volunteering in some way can be an energizing and positive experience.
These are just a few things to try that may help you keep calm and balanced during a time when even the most mundane things seem out of control and our daily routines are disrupted. Come on by sometime if you want to talk about it (maintaining social distance of course)!
Catherine Tran is the Rector at Grace Church in Buena Vista. She also has a practice in spiritual direction and is the author of “Spiritual Discovery: A Method for Discernment in Small Groups and Congregations” (Rowman and Littlefield). Catherine may be contacted at catherine@creativespirituality.net.
