Many believers of all types come to a time in life when they wonder if they have lost their faith. Things have changed. A once joyful, enthusiastic and energetic faith now seems overcome by apathy and uncertainty. There was a time when prayers and praises were exciting and interactive, but now it seems that God is silent and prayers go unanswered. The once solid ground feels like it is shifting underfoot.
Sometimes these unsettling changes begin after a personal tragedy or loss. Sometimes these feelings creep in over time. However it happens, if a seeker on the faith journey has the courage to acknowledge and explore the question, there are powerful and life changing discoveries to be made. Indeed, if a seeker comes to the moment when faith seems lost, it is actually an invitation to go deeper and discover more of God.
This deeper exploration is a time of spiritual transition and growth. It is a time to move on to a stronger commitment and get on the road to spiritual maturity. This exploration leads us to discover that our relationship with God is not dependent on how we feel in any given moment. Our relationship with God is not about our prosperity or how well our lives are going. It does not depend on how well God is answering our prayers according to what we think those answers should be. Good feelings, excitement and prescribed answers to prayer are human and changeable – perhaps even undependable.
Where faith was once grounded in good feelings and excitement, it can now be grounded in love and truth. A faith that depended on God answering prayers in a particular way can now let God be God and accept what comes. A deepening faith which before was rooted in feelings can now become rooted in God. Human emotions are certainly a part of that relationship, but God simply accepts our human emotions, whatever they may be, and responds with love.
To us seekers, it might seem like God has changed. In reality, we are the ones who are changing. It is as if we have stepped out of darkness into light. That light is so bright that it takes time for our eyes to adjust. While our eyes are adjusting, we are blinded and can’t see anything. Not only can’t we see the faith we used to know, but we can’t see the greater faith that we are moving into. For a time, it might seem as if we have lost our faith. It is disconcerting and uncomfortable and it might be easier to just let our faith fade into the background rather than wrestle with ourselves and continue on the journey.
As much as we might want to, we can never go back to the way things used to be. Moving forward with courage always leads to a deeper and more profound relationship with the God of love.
If you are wondering if you have lost your faith, come by sometime and let’s talk about it.
Catherine Tran is the Rector at Grace Church in Buena Vista. She also has a practice in spiritual direction. Catherine may be contacted at catherine@creativespirituality.net.
