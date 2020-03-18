United Congregational Church of Christ: Remaining Lenten Services with Grace Church have been cancelled. Women’s Missionary Society has cancelled its March 26 program. Services for this week cancelled. As for later services, we’re going week by week.
Grace Church: Closed until April 1. All activities and services are cancelled until then. We will re-evaluate things at the end of March and have another announcement at that time.
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church: All public Masses, group parish events, including meetings, education programs, ministries, etc. cancelled from March 13-31. Call the office to schedule confession with Fr. Steve. Lenten Penance service on Tuesday, March 31 at 5 p.m. is still being conducted as of this time. Father Steve’s homilies are available at strosebuenavista.org under the “Parish Resources.” The office will continue to operate under normal business hours: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch and closed on Fridays. The church will be open during the week for anyone wishing to spend some quality time with God.
Community Easter Egg hunt at Valley Fellowship is cancelled.
Arkansas Valley Christian Mission: On Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. you may pick up a bag of groceries on the front deck. No lunches served.
