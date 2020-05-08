Congregational United Church of Christ: YouTube channel is CUCC Buena Vista CO. Once a service has gone “live,” it can be watched at any time.
Socially Distanced but Spiritually Connected. Twice-a-week reflections from a multifaith, interfaith and interspiritual perspective for spiritual uplift. Revbecca@icloud.com
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church: Make reservations for Tuesday-Sunday Mass. Nine people allowed at each service. Reserve M-W, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 719-395-8424.
Also streaming Sunday Mass, 9:30 a.m. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7bXLm-mL7oyvdS8JpxRbwg
The First Church of Christ, Scientist in BV: Call-in services: 719-223-8123; Sunday service: 10 a.m.; Wednesday testimonial meeting: 7:30 p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church: Sunday services stream at 10 a.m. For information on accessing the online or phone streaming services go to HTTP/www.faithlutheranbv.org
Valley Fellowship Church: Worship together at: https://www.facebook.com/pg/ValleyFellowshipChurchBV/videos/?ref=page_internal
YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcspcpSYWECuOEzDpmQlJwQ
Grace Church: Virtual services Sunday morning at 9 a.m. Contact Judy Epperson at admin@gracechurchbvco.org for an invitation. Pastoral services are available via phone. Call Rev. Catherine Tran, Episcopal Rector at 720-440-0059 or David Erickson, United Methodist Pastor at 719-659-2943.
ClearView Community Church: Online services. www.clearviewcommunity.org
Click on the Livestream link.
Cornerstone Church: Live chat, online services on Sundays at 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Our YouTube channel has worship songs and short videos. YouTube channel at http://cornerstonechurchco.com/ under the COVID-19 “More Info Here” tab.
Leave us a message at 719-395-8178; we would love to connect with you to see how we can help.
