Congregational United Church of Christ: Now on-line. The YouTube channel is CUCC Buena Vista CO. Once a service has gone “live,” it can be watched at any time.
Offering SDSC — Socially Distanced but Spiritually Connected.
Twice-a-week reflections from a multifaith, interfaith and interspiritual perspective for spiritual uplift. Revbecca@icloud.com
Contact the church at 395-2544 or www.bvcucc.org
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church: Streaming Sunday Masses, 9:30 a.m. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7bXLm-mL7oyvdS8JpxRbwg
Confession with Fr. Steve by appointment, 719-239-0242. Office operating from home Mon.-Wed. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Office email will be checked. The church open during the week for personal prayer. Use the back door.
The First Church of Christ, Scientist: in Buena Vista call-in services: Phone number: 719-223-8123 (no code needed); Sunday service: 10 a.m.; Wednesday testimonial meeting: 7:30 p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church: Sunday services will stream at 10 a.m. For information on accessing the online or phone streaming services go to HTTP/www.faithlutheranbv.org
Valley Fellowship Church: Gather in Spirit and worship together at: https://www.facebook.com/pg/ValleyFellowshipChurchBV/videos/?ref=page_internal
We also have a YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcspcpSYWECuOEzDpmQlJwQ
Grace Church: Virtual services Sunday morning at 9 a.m. If you would like to be a part of the service, contact Judy Epperson at admin@gracechurchbvco.org for an invitation.
Pastoral services are available via phone. Call Rev. Catherine Tran, Episcopal Rector at 720-440-0059 or David Erickson, United Methodist Pastor at 719-659-2943.
ClearView Community Church: Online services. www.clearviewcommunity.org Click on the Livestream link.
Cornerstone Church: offering live chat, online services on Sundays at 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Our YouTube channel is also a great place for worship songs and encouraging short videos from our campus pastors.
You can find a link to our online services and YouTube channel at http://cornerstonechurchco.com/ under the COVID-19 “More Info Here” tab.
Our staff is ready and willing to help the community during this time.
Please leave us a message at 719-395-8178; we would love to connect with you to see how we can help.
