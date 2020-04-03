United Congregational Church of Christ: Pastor Rebecca Poos and CUCC invite you to: SDSC — Socially Distanced but Spiritually Connected. Twice a week reflections from a multifaith, interfaith and interspiritual perspective for spiritual uplift in these times. Revbecca@icloud.com to sign-up today for this global, spiritually-connected community.
Grace Church: No services or activities TFN.
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church: All Masses and events cancelled TFN. Confession by appointment. Call Fr. Steve at 719-239-0242. The office operating from home Mon-Wed 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Office email will be checked. The church will be open during the week for personal prayer. Use the back door. Sunday Masses as well as Holy Thursday, Good Friday and the Easter Vigil Masses will stream at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7bXLm-mL7oyvdS8JpxRbwg
The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Buena Vista is working to have call-in services.
Faith Lutheran Church
Wednesday Lenten services will stream at 7 p.m. Sunday services will stream at 10 a.m. For information on accessing the online or phone streaming services go to HTTP/www.faithlutheranbv.org
Valley Fellowship Church
Gather in Spirit and worship together at: https://www.facebook.com/pg/ValleyFellowshipChurchBV/videos/?ref=page_internal
We also have a YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcspcpSYWECuOEzDpmQlJwQ
