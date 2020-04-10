You saw the sign, right? The Speed Limit 55 sign? Well, even if you missed it, by driving on the road, you know there’s a certain prescribed speed. If you see a police car, you’ll slow down. Right? With the good music and fresh air, you’re in your own head space as the scenery whooshes by.
You hear the blast of the siren before spotting the red lights. You know what this means: Busted.
According to the law, the police officer has every right to pull you over. The officer has to operate within a jurisdiction according to oath.
As the officer walks up to the car, you cringe inside. The ticket will probably be at least $150 … maybe more. He takes your license and goes back to the police car. After what feels like hours, he returns, handing you a piece of paper. He isn’t charging you with a moving vehicle violation; instead, he gives you a warning to “slow down!”
That’s grace. The person who has the right to mete out penalty says, “You are forgiven.”
Likewise, the Lord of the Universe has a certain set of laws. The law shows that “the wages of sin is death” (Rom. 6:23). Sin is a breaking of the commandments of the Lord. According to the Law, we had to offer blood sacrifices on the altar for each sin. (That’s a whole ‘nother study, but the gist of it is that the sacrifice is brutal and bloody, which is what sin is in the eyes of the Lord. The sacrifice is the outward manifestation of the ugliness of sin.)
Jesus’ purpose was to become that sin sacrifice for all. He took the brutal, bloody punishment for our sins.
Nonbelievers might say, “That’s gruesome! Who wants to follow a God that requires a terrible sacrifice like that?”
It’s a reminder. A reminder of how brutal it is when friends lie to one another. It’s a reminder of how ugly it is when a spouse cheats and betrays the family. It’s a reminder of where unchecked self-indulgence and hedonism can lead. A reminder of what broken lives and families look like after sin ravages through an individual’s life.
But Jesus takes our brokenness, confusion and pain when we “cast our cares on Him.” In Him, we are regenerated when we are born again! “If any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new” (2 Cor. 5:17, KJV).
So, it’s no coincidence that Resurrection Sunday follows Passover. The fact that Easter (Ishtar) festivities have appropriated an important Christian event shouldn’t derail us. The day is all about the fact that Jesus became that Passover lamb, conquering sin, death, hell and the grave. He conquered all that so that we can walk in the newness of life. We can have this born-again experience.
“By grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God” (Eph 2:8, KJV). It just takes a first step of faith.
It is that “newness of life” that is being celebrated at Easter, a formal acknowledgement of what Christ did. But, for Christians, it is a daily celebration. We celebrate Resurrection Sunday every day we are walking with Jesus.
Pyra works with Creekside Gathering Place in Buena Vista and can be contacted at pyra.intihar@gmail.com
