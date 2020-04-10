A different kind of celebration for Easter this year,
As we will celebrate it with hope and resolute cheer!
Our Lord will arrive triumphantly in the midst of all our lives,
As we celebrate His coming, and know it as no surprise.
Our hearts are still in tune, as with every year we see,
His glory as He arises, and our faces smile with glee!
He has risen! He has risen indeed! His arms are open wide,
To welcome us, His children to come closer to His very side.
Enjoy this special Easter day, give glory to God on high,
Our Lord has risen today, celebrate His victory with a grateful sigh.
– Linda Andersen, 2020
