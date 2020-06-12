Epiphany Anglican Fellowship: 10 a.m. Sundays, 142 Oak St. Fr. Jim Towner, 607-738-4961.
Congregational United Church of Christ: YouTube channel is CUCC Buena Vista CO. Once a service has gone “live,” it can be watched any time.
Socially Distanced but Spiritually Connected. Twice-a-week reflections from a multifaith, interfaith and interspiritual perspective for spiritual uplift. Revbecca@icloud.com
Contact: 719-395-2544 or www.bvcucc.org
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church: Make reservations for Saturday-Sunday Mass. Thirty people allowed at each service with assigned seating. Reserve M-W, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 719-395-8424.
Also streaming Sunday Mass, 9:30 a.m. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7bXLm-mL7oyvdS8JpxRbwg
Confession by appointment, 719-239-0242. Office hours Mon.-Wed. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The church open during the week for personal prayer. Use the back door.
The First Church of Christ, Scientist: Please see our website:
www.christiansciencebv.com for how to join our church services via zoom.
Faith Lutheran Church: Sunday services stream at 10 a.m. For information on accessing the online or phone
streaming services go to HTTP/www.faithlutheranbv.org
Valley Fellowship Church: Outdoor worship service on south lawn, 10:30 a.m. each Sunday (weather permitting) beginning June 7. Safety protocol observed; masks encouraged; bring your own chair. Online services available at www.valleyfellowship.net
https://www.facebook.com/pg/ValleyFellowshipChurchBV/videos/?ref=page_internal
We also have a YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcspcpSYWECuOEzDpmQlJwQ
Grace Church: Virtual services Sunday morning at 9 a.m. Contact Judy Epperson at admin@gracechurchbvco.org for an invitation. Pastoral services are available via phone. Call Rev. Catherine Tran, Episcopal Rector at 720-440-0059 or David Erickson, United Methodist Pastor at 719-659-2943.
ClearView Community Church: Online services. www.clearviewcommunity.org and click on the Livestream link.
Cornerstone Church: Offering live chat, online services on Sundays at 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Our YouTube channel is also a great place for worship songs and encouraging short videos from our campus pastors. YouTube channel: http://cornerstonechurchco.com/ under the COVID-19 “More Info Here” tab.
Our staff is ready and willing to help the community. Leave a message at 719-395-8178.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.