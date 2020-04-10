United Congregational Church of Christ:
Holy Week Services on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNKA2oUfDbUT2zWA62aqDhg
Pastor Rebecca Poos and CUCC invite you to: SDSC — Socially Distanced but Spiritually Connected. Twice a week reflections from a multifaith, interfaith and interspiritual perspective for spiritual uplift in these times. Revbecca@icloud.com to sign-up today for this global, spiritually-connected community.
Call the church at 395-2544 for more information. www.bvcucc.org
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church: Streaming Sundays, 9:30 a.m. Holy Thursday, 7 p.m., Good Friday Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m., Saturday Easter Vigil, 8:30 p.m. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7bXLm-mL7oyvdS8JpxRbwg
Confession with Fr. Steve by appointment, 719-239-0242.
Office operating from home Mon.-Wed. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Office email will be checked. The church open during the week for personal prayer. Use the back door.
The First Church of Christ, Scientist: in Buena Vista is working to have call-in services.
Faith Lutheran Church
Wednesday Lenten services will stream at 7 p.m. Sunday services will stream at 10 a.m. For information on accessing the online or phone streaming services go to HTTP/www.faithlutheranbv.org
Valley Fellowship Church
Gather in Spirit and worship together at: https://www.facebook.com/pg/ValleyFellowshipChurchBV/videos/?ref=page_internal
We also have a YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcspcpSYWECuOEzDpmQlJwQ
Grace Church: Virtual services are held each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. If you would like to be a part of the service, contact Judy Epperson at admin@gracechurchbvco.org for an invitation. Pastoral services are available via phone. Call Rev. Catherine Tran, Episcopal Rector at 720-440-0059 or David Erickson, United Methodist Pastor at 719-659-2943.
ClearView Community Church: Online services. Good Friday, April 10, 6 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 12, 9 and 10:45 a.m. www.clearviewcommunity.org
Click on the Livestream link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.