Arkansas Valley Christian Mission will hold its Annual Easter Market Outreach, Tuesday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 8, only 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No lunches will be served.
We ask you for your help by making a monetary donation to help with cost of certain items.
No food donations, please. Please call 719-395-2321 if you have any questions. Contributions may be mailed to PO Box 4646, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Weekly, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., you may pick up a bag of groceries on the front deck.
No lunches served.
