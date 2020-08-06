The Friends of Chaffee County Fire Protection District are hosting a fundraiser to equip the district with a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle that district fire chief Robert Bertram said would allow crews to more easily access fires in some of the difficult terrain of the high country.
“Last year’s fire events underscored the need for our firefighters to be fully prepared to meet the increasing demands of providing fire and emergency services for the 1,000-square miles the district serves,” said Debbie Downey, president of Friends of CCFPD, a 501c3 nonprofit.
The Polaris Ranger Crew side-by-side utility vehicle would be outfitted with a 60-gallon water tank, fire-retardant foam and a pump, Bertram said.
“It’s kind of two-fold,” Bertram said, explaining how Chaffee Fire would benefit from the addition of the UTV to its fleet of vehicles. “One of the things is for wildland fires, for better access and quicker response when we get up into some of the forested areas that are harder to reach places. Trying to get our brush trucks up there is sometimes tough … it allows us to get in faster to find stuff that’s on fire. So, in combination with our drones, being able to locate the exact location and being able to be more maneuverable with the smaller unit, we’d be able to get to fires and catch them a lot quicker.”
The UTV would also serve as a valuable vehicle to transport the tools necessary to perform extractions on rough roads, Bertram said. He recalled the two-day mission to recover a badly-wrecked jeep from the steep slope below Iron Chest Road near St. Elmo in 2018.
“For that one we relied on our volunteers’ personal rock crawlers to get some stuff up there,” Betram said. “So, it’d be nice to be able to access some of these ATV accidents and side-by-side accidents with this.
“We’re finding more and more that we’ve had a couple of side-by-side accidents where we’ve had to cut people out of (the vehicle) because they’ve gotten trapped by the bars and everything when they’ve crashed,” Bertram said.
Donations for the purchase of the UTV can be mailed to Friends of Chaffee County Fire Protection District at 499
