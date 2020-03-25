The Chaffee County Visitors Bureau along with the Salida Chamber of Commerce, Salida Business Alliance, and Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce have partnered to create the Now This Is Love Auction, an online auction and storefront for businesses in Chaffee County to sell gift cards, products and services.
Businesses will receive 100% of the sale price of each item.
There are no fees to participate in the auction and businesses are asked to add items ASAP at colorfulcolorado.com/auction
Auction is built on the love for our small businesses in Buena Vista, Salida and Poncha Springs.
New items added daily, so please check back often.
Bidding will begin March 26 and end April 4.
To add items or browse the auction, please visit: colorfulcolorado.com/auction
