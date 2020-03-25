Love Colorado Auction

The Chaffee County Visitors Bureau and several chambers of commerce and business groups have created an online auction at colorfulcolorado.com/auction. The online resource for small businesses in Chaffee County can be promoted to the visitors bureau and chamber databases and social media to promote sale of items and gift cards.

 Courtesy Image

The Chaffee County Visitors Bureau along with the Salida Chamber of Commerce, Salida Business Alliance, and Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce have partnered to create the Now This Is Love Auction, an online auction and storefront for businesses in Chaffee County to sell gift cards, products and services.

Businesses will receive 100% of the sale price of each item.

There are no fees to participate in the auction and businesses are asked to add items ASAP at colorfulcolorado.com/auction

Auction is built on the love for our small businesses in Buena Vista, Salida and Poncha Springs.

New items added daily, so please check back often.

Bidding will begin March 26 and end April 4.

To add items or browse the auction, please visit: colorfulcolorado.com/auction

