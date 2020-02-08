Chaffee County will be hosting a Decker Fire Recovery Community Fair at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, Salida, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Feb. 29.
This free preparedness fair is open to the entire county and surrounding area regardless of whether the Decker Fire had a personal impact or not.
Subject matter experts in flood insurance, mitigation work, business continuity, well water testing, emergency go-kits, animal safety, property assessments, communications strategies, donation and volunteer management, and evacuation planning intend on being present to answer questions and to provide resources.
The community is encouraged to stop by at any time throughout the day to connect with these subject matter experts.
In addition, there will be activities for young children and gift card drawings every hour (must be present to win).
The Decker Fire Recovery Team, comprised of county and city leadership and community stakeholders, will be asking attendees about what topics they would like to learn more about for future trainings and workshops.
“While the Decker Fire is over, there are many things to consider to ensure we are as safe and resilient when faced with future wildfires, flooding, and other natural disasters. Experiencing and recovering from a wildfire or another threat is complicated, and we want this event to equip our county with the resources and information necessary to be prepared,” says Andrea Carlstrom, director of Chaffee County Public Health.
For more information, contact Carlstrom at 719-530-2564 or acarlstrom@chaffeecounty.org or Richard Atkins, Chaffee County Emergency Manager, at 719-207-2730 or ratkins@chaffeecounty.org.
