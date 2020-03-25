The Chaffee County Community Foundation announces today the official launch of a matching campaign and assistance availability for the Emergency Response Fund, a critical local relief fund that will provide direct financial assistance to Chaffee individuals, families, and nonprofits affected by COVID-19.
The campaign is seeking donors who can help the fund attain a level of resources commensurate with the local need, as well as eligible recipients, who can seek financial assistance. According to the Chaffee Office of Housing, well over 5,000 Chaffee employees have been, or will be, directly impacted by COVID-19-related business closures. Many of those may not be eligible for current state or federal assistance. The ERF is designed to meet the needs of those individuals and families, yet generous and ongoing community support is needed.
CCCF Executive Director Joseph Teipel says “I have been incredibly humbled by the community initiative and response so far. With the threats posed by COVID-19 affecting so many, this campaign is a bright spot of hope and optimism showcasing the power of community.”
The Emergency
Response Fund
CCCF aims to raise $200,000 for the ERF by mid-April, of which $139,000 (or 70 percent) has already been committed. Since Friday, $80,000 in challenge grants have been issued from the Town of Buena Vista (with $32,000), the City of Salida (with $28,000), and the Salida School district R-32 board (with $20,000). These elected boards have recognized the gravity of the situation and have demonstrated great leadership in committing to match every additional dollar that CCCF raises from other sources up to that ceiling.
Spurred by the announcements by municipalities of the challenge gifts, community members have already begun donating to the fund, with $20,000 contributed so far. Also notable, the following donors made major contributions to the ERF, even before the municipal contributions were officially announced.
• Fertile Ground Fund $15,000
• Don and Pam Dubin Charitable Fund $10,000
• High Country Bank $5,000
• Collegiate Peaks Bank $2,000
• Legacy Bank $1,000
• TBK Bank $1,000
CCCF is asking community members who are able to contribute, to do so either online or via check made out to CCCF with “ERF” in the memo line. More information or to donate go to www.chaffeecommunity.org/erf.
Applicants for the ERF can seek assistance beginning today
CCCF is partnering with Chaffee County Department of Human Services to accept applications for assistance. The process is now live and ready. To find out if they are eligible, individuals and households with financial need related to COVID-19 should call 719-530-2500 to ask for help. If the DHS cannot provide state or federal resources, it will automatically refer those applications directly to CCCF for processing through the ERF.
If you or anyone you know lost a job, had hours cut, or have other needs brought on by the novel coronavirus, please reach out the DHS today.
CCCF is also offering direct assistance to nonprofit organizations that either have a creative solution to a COVID-19 related community need OR are themselves adversely impacted financially due to the virus can apply for assistance to CCCF at: https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=ccgrants.
Follow CCCF on Facebook and Instagram, or sign up for their newsletter at www.chaffeecommunity.org to get notifications and updates.
Simple idea. Lasting impact.
– Joseph Teipel
Executive Director
(719) 204-5071
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.