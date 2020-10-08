elevateHER, voted as Buena Vista’s favorite non-profit in 2019 by our readers, works to give young women the opportunity to get outdoors and learn skills that will help them seek employment in the recreation industry.
Thanks to a partnership between elevateHER, Chaffee Arts and the Aspen Art Museum, the girls got the oppportunity to stretch their creative muscles on the banks of the Arkansas River amid the peaking fall colors.
Annie Henninger, Education Program Director for the Aspen Art Museum, led a class on plein-air (painting outdoors) watercolor painting via Zoom showing the girls watercolor techniques before they started their painting class.
Each girl received a watercolor paint kit, brushes, and paper all funded by the Aspen Art Museum, according to a news release from Chaffee Arts.
After the online class, the girls headed outside to put their new skills into practice.
“The girls were so excited to have this art class as another activity to add to their outdoor adventures and were especially happy to receive the painting kits,” said elevateHER program director Josie Johnston.
Chaffee Arts has been participating in the Aspen Art Museum’s Rural Arts Connect Program, which funded the plein-air lesson and materials, since 2019.
“Chaffee Arts has ‘pivoted’ during the pandemic to keep art visible to the community and share in new ways”, said Terry Stevens, Board Chair for Chaffee Arts. Currently Chaffee Arts is working with the Buena Vista Library to help with the Make and Take Art Kits. In addition, Chaffee Arts will be holding a Holiday Art Market at Arkansas Valley Digital Imaging Gallery on Main Street in Buena Vista during November and December.
