The Chaffee County Writers Exchange offers a St. Patrick’s Day WE Write session, Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Buena Vista at the Sangre de Cristo Community Room. Free and open to the public.
The topic will be, “Writin’ O’da Green!” With everyone being part Irish, at least once a year, let’s use our “inchinns” and have some “craic” as we find and write regarding how our language develops from regional words and expressions.
We’ll leverage four leaf clovers, talk with leprechauns, party at Niall of the Nine Hostages’ coronation and get crazy with words of our Celtic or Gaelic roots. We’ll have some creative craic with this new decade. Let’s start St. Patrick’s Day early with Jean Gabardi and Robin Hall.
Jean Gabardi: Fun writer, avid reader, vice-president/webmaster of the CCWE and resident of Buena Vista with occasional status in Manitou Springs.
Robin Hall: Robin is a writer extraordinaire, CCWE treasurer and Colorado, western history and genealogy writer.
Both of these writers are authors in the CCWE sponsored short story collection, fund-raising book for the Leadville National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, “Mysteries from the Museum.”
WE Write sessions are always an exercise in true creative writing and are free and open to the public. Exercises will be based on Natalie Goldberg’s method for writing freely and spontaneously.
Please bring a snack to share for a mid-morning break and remember to BYOC (Bring Your Own Coffee), paper, pen or laptop.
Please be respectful of the group and refrain from wearing perfumes or colognes as some attendees have allergies.
RSVP: info@CCWritersExchange.org – seating is limited.
