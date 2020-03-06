The Chaffee County Community Foundation announces it has directed a gift from Nestlé Waters of North America to fund the initial phase of a waste assessment to be led by the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association’s Chaffee Green Sustainability Program.
As GARNA’s project overview explains, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Chaffee County has increased nearly 23 percent in the last decade (2000 = 16,315; 2018 = 20,027), and this trend is expected to continue.
In addition to attracting new residents, our county has been incredibly successful at attracting an ever-increasing number of tourists each year with double-digit growth on the Arkansas River, and in the surrounding mountain ranges.
While all this growth is surging, changes in the recycling markets and systems have forced costs to rise and services to contract.
Both Buena Vista and Salida approved a single year increase in recycling funding to Angel of Shavano recyclers for 2020, while acknowledging they would not be able to sustain the increase into the future.
The outcome of this phase of the waste assessment will be a better understanding of the current annual waste generated and diverted in Chaffee County, with monthly estimates if possible.
This information will build into a larger request for funds to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment to fund a deeper audit to better understand the amount of waste visitors generate in the summer months and to expand GARNA’s education and outreach programs focused on waste diversion, including youth education.
In addition, these assessments will inform and help shape the Sustainability Plan as a part of the new county comprehensive plan.
CCCF will work with NWNA to direct larger future investments into the recycling and waste diversion capacity of Chaffee County.
This work would not happen without NWNA’s strategic deployment of resources and will have long-term, positive impacts on the quality of life and environmental health of the county and local community.
“We are so pleased to support this phase in Chaffee County’s effort to build its sustainability plan, and we commend GARNA and CCCF for spearheading such an important initiative,” said natural resource manager Larry Lawrence. “Educating people about how to recycle and inspiring them to do so more often is an important priority of NWNA.”
Increasing strategic philanthropic investments is part of the core purpose of CCCF. Executive director Joseph Teipel shares that “this project is a great first step to building a sustainable waste diversion and recycling environment in Chaffee County. We must start our work as a community with data, and let that data direct future efforts.”
The study will be carried out by new Chaffee County resident Dr. Erica Wohldmann-Gift, who earned her doctorate in cognitive psychology and cognitive science and served as the Interim Director for the Institute for Sustainability at the California State University, Northridge.
