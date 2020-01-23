Chaffee County Community Foundation hosted a public forum with Peak Health Alliance and local employers Wednesday to discuss reducing health insurance costs and increasing transparency.
Peak Health Alliance presented its model for lowering health insurance premiums for Chaffee County residents as soon as 2021.
Following the forum, Peak Health Alliance met with the Chaffee County steering committee, which will be responsible for community engagement and decision-making about how to negotiate with local providers and which carriers to use for Peak Health plans.
The steering committee of local leaders included Chaffee County Commissioner Rusty Granzella and Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom.
Peak Health presented claims and Medicare report data from which the committee selected two primary goals:
• Increase transparency, sense of ownership and the voice of community members and employers with the health care providers and carriers.
• Negotiate lower health insurance premiums for Chaffee County residents for the 2021 coverage year.
The group also met with representatives of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, which will work with Peak Health and the steering committee to pursue options that could be mutually beneficial.
The state’s Division of Insurance deadline for insurance carriers to submit their 2021 rate and plan proposals is May 31.
Chaffee County Community Foundation and the steering committee will work to engage community members, employers, providers and other stakeholders over the next six to eight weeks to get letters of intent demonstrating interest from individuals and employers in potential Peak Health plans.
Foundation Executive Director Joseph Teipel said, “I think everyone agrees our health care costs are too high. I am truly excited and optimistic about this model and the potential it has to move the needle for Chaffee residents and employers toward greater transparency and lower premiums.”
For more information contact Teipel at 719-204-5071 or joseph@chaffeecommunity.org.
For information about Chaffee County Community Foundation visit chaffeecommunity.org.
For information about Peak Health Alliance visit peakhealthalliance.org.
