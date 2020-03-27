Started in the ‘80s by Mary Ann Grindle, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is available in Buena Vista each year, directed by the IRS and sponsored by the Buena Vista Rotary Club.
“We provide tax preparation and filing of both state and federal returns. We can also provide direct deposit of refunds,” says Rotary Club member Doug Brady.
The IRS pays the VITA program’s direct expenses – usually paper, printer toner and cellphone service. A non-profit group in Denver provides a grant to cover the expenses.
Since 1997, Brady has been among seven other volunteers and the sole Rotary volunteer to continue this program locally. Rotary took over the program in 2008, providing computers for the work, and after joining the club around 2010, Brady continued volunteering for it. “I thought it was a useful service to the community and one that fit my skills,” he says.
The VITA program normally takes place in two 4-hour sessions a week for 10 weeks at the Buena Vista Community Center. This year, 6 weeks had been completed before the COVID-19 quarantine was set in motion. Though the community center was closed to the public, Brady was still able to extend the program by one more week, continuing the work in a camper parked outside the community center.
“As far as the program goes, we will restart when we can. Taxpayers should call 719-293-1857 for current information,” Brady says.
