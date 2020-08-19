The BV Strong Community Dinner will not take place as planned this September as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, according to a letter the BV Strong board released Tuesday.
That means that East Main Street won’t be lined with tables with thousands of people eating together side by side in what has become in a matter of years an iconic symbol of the Buena Vista community.
“Instead, please plan to dine with your family on September 21st, take a photo, and post it on social media with the hashtag #BVStrong,” the letter suggests.
“While we are convinced that this annual event is vital to keep our community strong and connected, we can’t, in good conscience, sponsor an event that would bring so many of us in close proximity during this time of the coronavirus. The overall safety of our community is more important than holding the dinner this year,” the letter reads.
“As a group, we recognized we couldn’t have the normal event, but we were still trying to figure out, could we organize something else,” said Phillip Puckett, Buena Vista’s town administrator, who serves on the BV Strong board. Ultimately, the group voted to postpone the 2020 event entirely until next year.
The community dinner began in 2015 following the sudden deaths of Buena Vista High School coaches Dwayne and Dawna Johnson, as well as their 18-year-old daughter Kiowa-Rain in a rockslide near Agnes Vaille Falls near Mount Princeton west of Nathrop.
An estimated 1,700 gathered and ate at tables placed end-to-end down the middle of East Main Street for the first year.
In 2019, the dinner brought 450 tables to Main Street and about 3,600 diners, reaching what organizers see as the dinner’s maximum size.
While the dinner has seen news coverage from Denver-area media and has inspired similar events in towns like Leadville, Westcliffe and Eagle, the dinner has kept its community focus, eschewing flashy sponsorship deals in favor of the slogan Just Dinner.
As the letter announcing the dinner’s cancellation noted, “The BV Strong Community Dinner arose out of time of sadness and challenge for our community.
“Those of us who organize the BV Strong Community Dinner could not be prouder of the way our community has worked together to survive and thrive during these difficult times,” it reads.
The letter also asks that Buena Vistans save the date for Monday, Sept. 21, 2021.
“We will have even more to celebrate as we come through the pandemic... together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.