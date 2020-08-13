Dean Morgan has been with the Buena Vista Police Department since 2010, but since he usually works the night shift, not everyone in town might know him, he said.
Last month, Morgan became the face of the department, however, when he took the oath of office as the chief of the police department, following in the footsteps of the man who hired him to the force.
“You know, there’s a huge learning curve. I appointed Shane Garcia as one of my new sergeants and he’s really helping taking a lot of the burden,” Morgan said of settling into his new job. “Rolling into the new job and budget is a big thing we’re working on, as well as the new Senate police reform bill. It’s got a lot of new changes to law enforcement and mandates.”
A fifth generation native of Colorado, Morgan grew up in Colorado Springs and started his career in law enforcement in 2000 with the Fairplay Police Department, then as a Park County Sheriff’s Deputy. After 9 years, he started at BVPD.
Hired as an officer by his longtime predecessor, Jimmy Tidwell, Morgan made sergeant after a year on the force.
“I’ve never trusted people who sought power for power’s sake, so I never sought the position of police chief,’ Morgan said. “It’s something that, when the opportunity came, I prayed about it, I put in for it, I talked with Jimmy about it, I knew that he supported me.
“I also know that I’m getting older, and as much as I enjoy the streets, I know that there are some younger guys where it’s like ‘Let them do the high-speed stuff and I can support them from back here, getting the right equipment and stuff.’”
Morgan’s interest in law enforcement started as a child, watching cops apprehend bad guys on TV.
“Growing up as a kid, especially in the ‘80s, the cop shows made it seem so cool,” Morgan said. “There was one with William Shatner that me and my brother really liked called T.J. Hooker.”
Morgan was also inspired by the heroic characters in books like the Lord of the Rings series, he said.
“Those books really spoke to me, and I wanted to do something where you’re engaged, where you’re kind of that guardian-warrior type,” he said.
Of course, real police do a lot more paperwork than T.J. Hooker did. Probably more than Aragorn, even.
“The other thing is, you do want to help people, obviously. But what does that look like to the police officer? There are times when you encounter someone who has lost a loved one or who has been in a tragedy, and you really can help them and it feels like you’re helping them,’ Morgan said. “Then there’s times when you’re helping people, but it doesn’t feel like it. A good example is a D.U.I arrest. “Drinking and driving is dangerous. There are times when we’ve arrested people who have been drinking and driving and they’re very upset with us that we’ve arrested them,” Morgan said. “They’ll say things like ‘You’re going to cost me my job’ or this or that. Sometimes they fight with us or get angry, and I understand that, but the reality is we’re helping that person too. We’re getting them off the road, which is dangerous, and we’re helping people who don’t even know we’re helping by making the streets safer by getting a drunken driver off the road.”
One of his focuses since first coming onto the force nearly 11 years ago has been school safety. Morgan has three children in Buena Vista schools. He was the first responder to the Platte Canyon High School shooting in Bailey in 2006.
In Morgan’s office is a picture frame containing a photo of Emily Keyes, who was killed in the shooting next to one of Audrey Hurtado, who was murdered in Buena Vista in 1977 and whose case remained unsolved until 2016.
Tidwell kept that photo of Hurtado in the same place atop a filing cabinet during his tenure as chief, and asked Morgan to keep it.
“That’s one of the things that influenced me a lot, was huge in my career, was that school shooting. I just kind of internalized that and made sure that school safety was part of my calling,” Morgan said. “When I got here I worked really hard with, at the time, Sheriff Palmer and, at the time, undersheriff (John) Spezze, who’s now sheriff, to help get the Standard Response Protocols implemented in the schools. Jimmy and I worked really had to get a school resource officer, Megan (DiGirolamo). That’s one of my things, accomplishments, I guess, that I’m really proud of at the BVPD.”
Morgan is keenly aware that he is taking on the role of chief during a time of exceptional tension between police and citizens, although the relationship is far different in BV than it is in some of the country’s large cities.
In a statement given before his oath of office, Morgan noted that police are often called upon to deal with people at their worst, and he says that this can cause a divide between police and citizens.
“There’s sometimes a disconnect between police and the community because of that,” Morgan said. “If every day you come in and you’re constantly getting called to deal with criminals … That definitely affects your outlook on life, and police can have a tendency to get a worldview of just ‘mankind’s just a mess,’ because we see the worst. That’s maybe more prominent in some areas like Chicago, L.A. or Denver, but we see a lot here, too. I try to remind people that we have the exact same crime as big cities, just not as much of it, but on the reverse there’s not as many of us, either.
“The disconnect with the citizens sometimes is that there’s a lot of the good citizens who don’t see or know what we really have to deal with here.”
Morgan said he hopes to bring a program to BV called “coffee with a cop” to help bridge this divide.
“I’ve always appreciated the proverb, I guess you’d call it, ‘To whom much is given, much is expected.’ We have a police officers’ code of ethics that’s been adopted by the International Association of Chiefs of Police that talk a lot about that. Don’t abuse that power, don’t be overbearing. It’s a code that I and my officers take very seriously. There should be police oversight, because people have a tendency, I think it’s inherent, to abuse power. And I think oversight and additional training and things are good, but there should also be a rhyme and a reason to some of it.”
On the opposite wall of Chief Morgan’s office from the photos of Keyes and Hurtado, Jimmy Tidwell watches over from a photo of the former and current chief, taken by Morgan’s wife, laughing together before Tidwell’s final off-duty call.
Morgan said, “I don’t want to change the face of the department here, because Jimmy built a good legacy here. Like I said to the trustees, we want to protect the legacy he built and carry that legacy on.”
That being said, it’s inevitable that, as Chaffee County and Buena Vista grow, the demand for law enforcement will grow with it.
When Morgan started with BVPD, the force was headquartered on Linderman Avenue. Now it’s based in a former bank building near the River Park.
Trustees are currently discussing an ambitious goal of building a new safety complex for both the police and fire departments.
“Jimmy was a kind heart, he truly was, and that was genuine. Everybody knew it, and that’s why he was loved. That’s one of the things I hope to work on personally, is to have a kind heart towards people and towards citizens, even citizens who might be obnoxious with us, because I’m a big believer in redemption. Everybody messes up and nobody’s perfect,” Morgan said. “It’s like Pastor Zack at ClearView Church says: ‘You’ve got to love people where they’re at.’”
