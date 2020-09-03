The rules in the town of Buena Vista regarding recreational vehicles (RVs) and camping on private property changed in March after discussion between Town Staff and the Board of Trustees regarding how the Town wants to approach the use of RVs and camping.
The ordinance passed is intended to be fair to the users of RVs as well as to those neighbors who choose not to have RVs or to allow camping.
Before this new ordinance, the language in the Municipal Code regarding RVs stated that RVs can be occupied fourteen (14) days out of a sixty-day (60) span.
The problem we kept encountering was difficulty in tracking the length of time users were residing in their RVs.
Looking at when the prior code was passed in 2017, and going back and listening to recordings of those Board meetings held just prior to that code modification, it was clear that the town did not want to eliminate this type of RV use, but that it did want to prohibit users from living full-time in an RV. This is what was kept in mind as the new ordinance was drafted.
The new ordinance states that any person can use an RV on their property for 21 user days per calendar quarter, so long as they obtain a free permit from town.
As long as you contact town and let us know your plan on RVs or camping, you will be in compliance.
We will have permits available in town hall during our normal business hours, and we will offer a free online permit for those who encounter an unforeseen need for one outside of normal business hours.
For additional clarification and consistency, an RV will be considered occupied if it is kept with pop-outs deployed, if it is plugged in, if a water connection has been made, or if there exists any other visual indication that it may be occupied.
This is not intended to inconvenience those who are getting ready for a camping trip but to keep those who try to fly under the radar honest.
It is also important to note that we added utility trailers to the rules governing parking in the town right-of-way.
These trailers will be allowed in the right of way for no more than 72 hours, after which they will have to be moved to private property. Moving the trailer down the street will not restart the clock.
RVs located in the town ROW will operate under the same rules, except they are not allowed to be occupied while in the ROW or on any other town-owned or leased property.
We feel we have put out a good rule that helps protect the interests of neighbors while honoring individual use.
Please do not hesitate to call and ask questions about this or any other code or ordinance in town, as I am always happy to have a good conversation.
