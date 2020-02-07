The 2020 Buena Vista Spelling Bee was held at Avery-Parsons Elementary Jan. 28 and drew more than 50 spellers from 1st through 5th grade.
Twenty-five volunteers including staff, community members and parents helped produces a fabulous evening watching AvP, Darren Patterson and homeschooled students challenge themselves.
Subway provided a free lunch meal for every student that spelled and the top three spellers received beautiful trophies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.