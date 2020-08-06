The Buena Vista school district will host a Jump Start to Kindergarten program to help incoming students at The Grove early school who were unable to have orientation due to COVID-19, district superintendent Lisa Yates said in a weekly email to families Monday.
The district also made a frequently asked questions document available on its website. It is compiled from questions Yates said she has received in the past few months about the district’s reopening protocols and what school will look like when classes resume in person at the end of this month.
As the first day of school approaches, administrators at each of the district’s schools are releasing information about what in-person learning will look like at those schools.
Two of those administrators, BVHS principal Jon Ail and Grove Early School director Liz Barnaby, will be beginning their first semesters with Buena Vista schools.
In her letter Monday, Yates linked videos from each of the school principals regarding the upcoming school year.
Screenings for the Jump Start to Kindergarten program will be held at the Grove in the Avery-Parsons Elementary School campus on Aug. 28.
Families are being asked to schedule a time for their screening to ensure that no more than 10 students are attending the screening at a time in accordance with social distancing requirements.
Screenings can be scheduled at bit.ly/screeningday2020.
BV Schools Re-opening FAQ
Q How will the school district reduce the risk of transmission?
A Included but not limited are screening, ventilation enhancements (ionization), UV light and typical cloth sanitizing and disinfecting, distancing to the extent possible.
Q What metrics would be used to determine a need to move to moderate and substantial spread?
A Transmission in our community has increased over a 2- 3 week period, nearing capacity to test, trace, and treat for COVID. All decisions will be made in consultation with the County Response Team with the Qualifications Guidance chart that is part of Protect our Neighbor. Substantial spread would be determined by executive order.
Q When my child is symptomatic and I keep him/her home until symptom free, when can he/she return to school?
A Guidance under revision by CDPHE.
Q Will the District be screening students, staff, and visitors entering the building each day?
A Symptom checking will be done through an online screening tool by each family staff and visitor each day. Students who are not symptom checked at home will be screened by school medical assistants before entering. The screening tool can be accessed through a QR code or url link.
Q What if a student has a condition putting higher risk for infection? Can a doctor suggest accommodations for in person or remote learning?
A Yes, families should check with their primary care provider or a local clinician to determine if accommodations are needed. The District Homebound policy and regulation will apply as needed, or the District will make additional accommodations for in person learning as allowable.
Q. What will a teacher do if a student is exhibiting symptoms at school?
Ensure the student has a mask. Call the nurse or other designated staff to escort a PK-5 student to be isolated from other students.. 6-12 students walk directly to nurse for isolation.
Q How will classrooms be arranged to maximize physical distancing?
A Classrooms, in alignment with CDE and CDPHE guidance, will be arranged to promote distancing to the extent possible. Whenever possible, 3-6 foot distancing will be in place. This is not achieved in all situations and other strategies, like masking, plexiglass, and being outdoors will be used.
By example, when students work in groups or with the teacher in a small group, strategies other than distancing will be utilized. Furniture will be separated to the degree possible to allow safe movement in the room.
Q. Will a staff or family be notified if a member of the classroom has tested positive or has been in close contact with someone who has?
The school district will work with Chaffee County Public Health in contacting persons who have been in close contact with someone testing positive for COVID. Medical privacy will be protected in all reporting. If a member of a class tests positive, the classroom cohort and those determined to be in close contact would be notified and directions for response provided. Public Health is responsible for tracing and notification of close contact; the district is a partner.
Q. If someone in a student’s household tests positive, will they be required to quarantine and/or produce a negative test?
Chaffee County Public Health is responsible for contact notification of possible exposure. Current guidance states members of a household in which someone test positive should quarantine for 14 days Negative tests are not required for a return to school or work. A person must be without fever and symptoms improving to return. GUIDANCE under Revision by CDPHE and CCPH.
Q. Will all staff be tested before the start of school?
To date, Chaffee County Public Health has not indicated the quantity or return time of testing would be a possible for pool testing of all staff. .
Q. Who is responsible for enforcement of mask policies for students and staff?
Individuals should take personal responsibility for following face covering requirements and directions within the school district. If additional support is needed to ensure safety of all, principals and department directors can be notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.