The Buena Vista Police Department’s four-legged officer, Thor, will get some added protection in the coming weeks thanks to a donation from a Massachusetts-based non-profit.
The police department announced Monday that BVPD’s K9 will receive a vest of body armor that protects against bullet and stab wounds from Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc.
Thor’s vest is sponsored by Jon Michael of Castle Rock.
The vest is expected to be delivered within 8 to 10 weeks.
The East Taunton, Mass. non-profit provides custom-fitted body armor to actively employed and certified police dogs across the country. Each vest weighs between 4 and 5 pounds and has a value between $1,744-$2,283.
A donation of $960 sponsors one vest, the BVPD news release said.
