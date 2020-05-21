Scholarship providers and recipients
Alpine Orchestra
Alexis Thompson $1,000
The Alpine Orchestra’s musicians of all backgrounds and ages contribute cultural, educational and student music scholarship opportunities, through orchestral music for the communities of Colorado’s Upper Arkansas Valley.
American Legion Auxiliary
Meghan Anderson $1,000
Alan J. Smethers $1,000
Logan Trenkle $1,000
In the spirit of Service, Not Self, the mission of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military and their families, both at home and abroad.
American Legion Post 55/
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Timothy Sullivan $1,000
The American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars are committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans. Our Buena Vista posts are honored to have provided scholarships to graduating seniors locally for the past 25 years.
Arkansas Valley Car Club
Rebecca Ogden $1,000
The Arkansas Valley Car Club is a family-oriented organization with members from all walks of life. Club members participate in automobile events across the state during the car show season and other family-oriented activities throughout the year. All car enthusiasts, domestic or foreign, stock or modified, in the Upper Arkansas River Valley are invited to join in club activities.
The seeds for the club were planted in 1984 and in 1991 it was formally incorporated in the State of Colorado as a not-for-profit organization. For over 30 years the AVCC hosted the annual summer car show in Buena Vista.
Over the years the AVCC has given back to the community through support of the Industrial Arts program at Buena Vista High School, participating in the Colorado Department of Transportation Adopt-a-Highway program, offering scholarships to graduating high school students and assisting with other community focused endeavors.
For more information about the club please contact the current club president at avcc.pres@gmail.com
Bennetts/Scheidt Scholarship
Kylie Jennings $1,000
The Bennetts-Scheidt Scholarship recognizes a student that best exemplifies the legacy of former Buena Vista High School Industrial Arts teachers, Doug Bennetts and Kirk Scheidt. These gentlemen were the mainstay of the BVHS Industrial Arts program for decades using their selfless devotion to guide and develop students.
The $1,000 Scholarship is meant to aid a student that has taken at least 2 years of industrial arts and is pursuing a career utilizing the values gained from the Industrial Arts program.
Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce
Lindsey Pratt $500
At the Chamber we believe that the next generation of business owners and managers will help Buena Vista continue to thrive and provide positive experiences for our local community members and our visitors.
BV Community Education Assistance Fund/Nestle Waters
Halley DeWalt $1,000
Kylie Jennings $500
Sage McGinnis $500
Rebecca Ogden $500
Alan J. Smethers $500
The Buena Vista Community Education Assistance Fund provides thousands of dollars for teacher grants every year. Its mission is to enhance and expand the quality of public education in our community. Paired with the Nestle Waters Company, five yearly scholarships are offered to students specifically majoring in the sciences.
BVHS Student Council
Meghan Anderson $500
Lexi Petri $500
The BVHS Student Council Leadership Scholarship is awarded to students who exemplify leadership to their peers in the hallways of BVHS and in their community at large. This scholarship requires a recommendation letter from a peer and a teacher, and its recipients are chosen by the underclassmen in Student Council each year. This year, the competition was especially steep. The class of 2020 has excelled in their leadership on our fields, courts, in our halls and in our community.
Buena Vista Rotary
Trinity Stearns $1,000
Shea Moss $500
Jack Wiswell $500
Founded in Chicago in 1905 as the world’s first volunteer service organization, Rotary is a volunteer organization of 1.2 million business and professional leaders united worldwide to provide humanitarian service and help build good will and peace.
Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas conduct projects to address today’s challenges — including illiteracy, disease, hunger, poverty, lack of clean water and environmental concerns — while encouraging high ethical standards in all vocations. Clubs are nonpolitical and open to every race, culture and creed.
This year, The Buena Vista Rotary Club has generously donated three of their four scholarships to the above students
Central Colorado Humanists
James Gabriel $1,000
Rebecca Ogden $1,000
Logan Trenkle $1,000
Jack Wiswell $1,000
Humanists seek knowledge from science, guidance from reason, inspiration from nature and art and motivation from compassion. We are pleased to be able to offer educational scholarships to students who demonstrate, personify and aspire to uphold these humanist values.
Century 21 Summit Realty Peak of Success
Lindsey Pratt $2,000
Seven years ago, Dallas Campbell, broker-owner of Century 21 Summit Realty and Dan Cooper (as a member of the District Accountability Committee) developed the idea of creating an award that recognizes a graduating senior’s success throughout his/her high school career and encourages underclassmen to reach their peak of success.
That initial idea has led to a unique and prestigious award, The Peak of Success Award and Scholarship, sponsored by Century 21 Summit Realty.
The award now carries a $2,000 stipend for the winner to continue his/her education; and a plaque has been created with the name of each year’s recipient.
The selection process is based on the student’s essay about the importance of the 7 C’s, their academic and leadership achievements, and two letters of recommendation from the faculty or a community leader. This year 10 students applied – a very competitive group.
Chaffee Co. Republican Women’s Forum
Rylie Flavin $1,000
Lindsey Pratt $500
The Chaffee County Republican Women are excited to announce we are giving two scholarships this year. We want to thank everyone who bought pies at the Apple Fest last September. You made these scholarships possible.
Our first scholarship goes to Rylie Flavin in the amount of $1,000. The second scholarship is awarded to Lindsey Pratt in the amount of $500. We are excited for these young ladies as they pursue their dreams. Congratulations.
Climax Molybdenum
Halley DeWalt $1,500
Alan J. Smethers $1,500
Climax Molybdenum Company has been operating in Colorado for more than 100 years. Schools and the education they provide are a cornerstone of community development and sustainability. Access to educational opportunities supports people in their efforts to achieve success, and therefore contributes to stronger more sustainable communities.
We partner with schools and educational programs at all levels, to provide access, improve quality and increase achievement, particularly in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Coletta Sanchez Memorial Scholarship
Timothy Sullivan $1,000
Coletta Sanchez taught third grade at Avery-Parsons Elementary in the Buena Vista School District from 1969-1992. She realized a life-long love and passion for education. This scholarship is offered each year to a graduating senior in Coletta’s memory. This scholarship is made possible because of the generosity of the sons and daughters of Coletta Sanchez. Her sons were inspired by our shop programs while attending Buena Vista High School. In memory of their creative and hard-working mother.
High Country Bank
Kylie Jennings $1,000
Shea Moss $1,000
Lexi Petri $1,000
We at High Country Bank sincerely believe that one of the best investments we can make in our community is to assist our young people in achieving their goals. For many years, High Country Bank has provided academic scholarships to local seniors for use at an institution of higher education. Thanks to all students who applied for a scholarship this year. Each of you are outstanding students and citizens of Buena Vista. We wish you the very best with your future endeavors.
HRRMC Auxiliary
Isabel Dylan $1,000 (4 yr. renewable)
Since 1960, the HRRMC Auxiliary has dedicated over 522,000 hours of volunteer service to our local hospital. Our volunteers give their time graciously to serving in a variety of ways. Through profits from the hospital gift shop and many fundraisers they are able to donate back to the hospital each year for equipment and program needs.
Over the 60 years, they have raised more than $405,000 dollars.
What the Auxiliary is most proud of is the investment in a high school student who desires a career in healthcare by awarding this scholarship.
Johnson’s All Heart Scholarship
Meghan Anderson $500
Alan J. Smethers $500
This scholarship was developed as a memorial scholarship in honor of the Johnson Family (Dwayne, Dawna and Kiowa Rain). Dwayne and Dawna were long-time assistant coaches at BVHS, MMS and Pee-Wee programs. They also were involved in other organizations like 4-H, as well.
The scholarship committee continues to provide scholarships to graduating seniors to continue the support to the BV community that the Johnson family were committed to providing.
Kent Haruf Memorial Writing Scholarship
Trinity Stearns $1,000
Sponsored by Cathy Haruf and the Salida Council for the Arts, the scholarship honors the memory of the late Kent Haruf, Salida resident and best-selling author of “The Tie That Binds,” “Where You Once Belonged,” “Plainsong,” “Eventide, Benediction and Our Souls at Night,” which was also produced as a movie.
Lynette K. Brooks Memorial Scholarship
Sage McGinnis $1,500
Lynette K. Brooks Scholarship is in memory of and to honor the charismatic and inspiring leadership qualities Lynette lived daily and shared with her students, players, family and friends.
Sponsored by Julie Kersting, The Kersting Team @ First Colorado Land Office. Expert Real Estate in the Heart of Downtown Buena Vista.
Martin Bailey Memorial Scholarship
Timothy Sullivan $500
This memorial scholarship was created in memory of Martin Bailey founder/owner of Bailey Plumbing Company in Buena Vista from 1963 to 1980. It is given to a graduating senior for nontraditional college study in trades or specialty careers.
New Bees Scholarship
Meghan Anderson $1,000
Sage McGinnis $1,000
Megan Armstrong $1,000
Shea Moss $1,000
Madison Atha $1,000
Rebecca Ogden $1,000
Grady Bott $1,000
Lexi Petri $1,000
Tilley Dawson $1,000
Alan J. Smethers $1,000
Kylie Jennings $1,000
Logan Trenkle $1,000
New Bees is a non-profit organization whose sole mission is to provide support to the community. We operate a thrift store located at 624 E. Main Street. Inventory in the store is from good clean donated items from the community.
Proceeds from the sale of the donated items sold in the store are used to support our community.
We help support several other non-profit organizations and provide money for living expenses, clothing and household items for the community and also renewable scholarships for graduating seniors. New Bees has given scholarships since 2000.
P.E.O. International Chapter IA in Memory of Dorothy J. McGowan Scholarship
Hali Hysjulien $2,000
After Dorothy J. McGowan passed away, her family funded a memorial scholarship in her honor.
Since 2017, they have given $2,000 toward the first year of a 4-year curriculum leading toward a Bachelor’s degree annually.
P.E.O International Chapter IA in Memory of Jean Warner Carpenter
Lindsey Pratt $1,000
After Jean Warner Carpenter passed away, her family and the local IA Chapter of Colorado PEO have funded a scholarship since 1998 in conjunction with the International Foundation, giving $1,000 toward the first year of a 4-year curriculum leading toward a Bachelor’s degree annually.
PEO International is an organization of women helping women reach for their academic and career dreams. PEO was founded in Iowa in 1869 after the Civil War by seven young university women. Their mission is to celebrate the advancement of women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and through the stewardship of Cottey College in Missouri since 1927. Buena Vista’s IA Colorado PEO chapter is awarding two local scholarships this year.
Pick and Shovel Players
Faythe Baxter $400
The Pick & Shovel Players melodrama troupe want to honor Faythe Baxter, who has been a valuable theater contributor for years and who will be joining the theater crew at CCU this fall, with a gift of $400 toward her tuition.
Sangre de Cristo Electric
Isabel Dylan $500 Tri-State/$500 SDCEA
Meghan Anderson $2,000 SDCEA
Kylie Jennings $2,000 SDCEA
Madison Atha $2,000 SDCEA
Sage McGinnis $2,000 SDCEA
Halley DeWalt $2,000 SDCEA
Alan J. Smethers $2,000 SDCEA
James Gabriel $2,000 SDCEA
Gabriella Wagner $2,000 SDCEA
Sangre de Cristo Electric is a rural electric cooperative that has been in business for 75 years. They are a private independent electric utility business owned by the consumers that they serve.
TBK Bank
Rebecca Ogden $1,000
TBK bank chose to offer these scholarships to students in our local communities in an effort to fulfill one of our four philanthropic priorities: Training future leaders.
The essay prompt asked applicants to describe how they will use their education to make a difference in the community, as community involvement is important to our organization. Our judges unanimously identified Rebecca as one of the top applicants and selected her to be a recipient of the TBK Bank Scholarship.
White Rose Scholarship Foundation
Meghan Anderson $1,000
Since its inception, White Rose Scholarship Foundation has awarded more than $300,000 to deserving applicants pursuing their college education. The funds raised for scholarships are obtained through fundraising efforts of ICRME members as well as private donors. ICRME extends membership to all interested parties.
Their broad-based membership encompasses a very diverse community. A person’s gender, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, race, color, creed, lifestyle or background has no bearing on acceptance within the organization.
XI MU Scholarship
Madison Atha $1,000
Rebecca Ogden $1,000
Xi Mu chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority receives the proceeds to award two $1,000.00 scholarships from the Rocky Mountain Christmas Fair in November.
SOURCE: Resource compiled by Buena Vista High School Guidance Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.