The town of Buena Vista is throwing a retirement party for police chief Jimmy Tidwell this Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at the BV Community Center after 34 years of service with BVPD.
“First of all, I’m very excited, but even more humbled by everything that’s happened,” Tidwell said.
“It’s been so humbling with all the people bringing food and the nice cards and things I’ve gotten from people I haven’t seen in years – and so many phone calls at home. Of course, my number’s listed. I don’t know how many chiefs do that.”
Tidwell came on as chief in 1996, and said he was told he would only have to hold the position for 3 months.
“I’m looking forward to it in a way, and in another way it just humbles me more and more, everything that’s happened,” he said.
Tidwell said that many of his well-wishers have been citizens “in their 70s and 80s and 90s who want to come, but I’ve asked them not to because of the COVID-19, you know.
“I’d love to see them, but I want them to stay healthy more than coming over to a little deal over at the community center.”
