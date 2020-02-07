Brilee Anne Wilson was born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida on Jan. 22, 2020, at 1:26 a.m. She weighed 8 pounds, and measured 21 inches long.
Brilee’s parent is Brianna Wilson of Buena Vista.
Grandparents are Lee Wilson of Denver and Brian Wilson of Arlington, Texas.
Great-grandparents are Barbara and Danny Wilson of Arlington, Texas, Sharon and Dave Wexler of Pulaski, Tenn. and John and Diana Kleinsasser of Gig Harbor, Wash.
