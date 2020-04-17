The last photo of the brick-making operation was not recognized by anyone. I did talk to a number of people trying to pinpoint the location of this brick making site.
The photo which is dated around 1886 is by W.G. Weldon Photographer and is from Colorado Views. The original photo shows the outline in the background of Harvard and Columbia.
There are five men and a team of horses in the photo. I believe the structure in the left center is the kiln where they made the bricks. In the foreground are the bricks stacked in neat rows and the larger ones behind them are the cement blocks.
I drove out on CR 301 towards the reformatory farm looking for a match to the photo. Where this was, there needed to be a clay deposit to make the bricks or they had to haul clay in. Tom Crocombe remembers as a kid playing in a clay deposit down where now the soccer and baseball fields are by the river.
I thought there would be some remnants of bricks or cement blocks wherever it originally was located. I ask those of you who live near CR 301 or 313 to watch for pieces of bricks or cement in the fields around you.
I do know that there were at least two and possibly three brickyards in the Salida area. One was near Brady’s West nursery.
With all the new brick buildings going up in Buena Vista after the fires in the 1870s this brickyard was a very busy place. The courthouse and many buildings on Main Street were constructed out of bricks. But we also had buildings such as Maxwell School House and the school (now gone) at Centerville, and buildings at the reformatory made out of these cement blocks. The kitchen area of Kelly Ranch house is made out of these cement blocks.
Keith Boyd who lives on CR 313 called to tell me he has found bricks in his yard over the years, some buried and some lying around. His property is in a location that ties into the photo so maybe we have found a possibility of the operation!
Any new ideas we will explore.
