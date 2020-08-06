Tenley Miranda Rauch was born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida at 6:15 a.m., July 14.
She weighed 7 pounds, 4.2 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
Tenley’s parents are Coulter and Stephanie Rauch of Buena Vista.
Tenley has two brothers: Beckett, 4, and Thatcher, 2.
Grandparents are Bob and Jana Schumann, and Brad and Cindi Rauch all of Buena Vista.
Great-grandparents are Duane Hinz of Madison, Wisc., and Dorris Schumann of Jefferson, Wisc.
