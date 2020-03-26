Michael Monte Kerr was born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida on March 13, 2020, at 11:42 a.m. He weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 18 inches long.
Michael’s parents are Michael and Amanda Kerr of Buena Vista.
Michael has two brothers: Josiah, 3, and Wyatt, 2.
Michael has two sisters: Addie, 6, and Leslie, 6.
Grandparents are Glenn and Rhonda Hansen of Buena Vista and Sharon Kerr of Buena Vista.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.