Leroy Joseph Cogan was born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida on Apr. 9, 2020, at 7:49 p.m. He weighed 6 pounds, .4 ounces and measured 19 ¼ inches long.
Leroy’s parents are Brennan and Ashleigh Cogan of Buena Vista.
Grandparents are Bruce and Stacey Cogan of Buena Vista, Harvey and Andrea Vijverberg of Montrose and Tim Nicklas of Saratoga, Wyo.
Great-grandparents are Joe and Arlene Cogan of Buena Vista, Gary and Vickie Born of Montrose and Bruce Nicklas of Colorado Springs.
