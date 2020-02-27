David Gotham Mosher was born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida on Feb. 6, 2020, at 3:37 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 19¾ inches long.
David’s parents are Thomas Lee Mosher and Jessica Nadine Marcos of Buena Vista.
Grandparents are David and Michele Schneiter of Buena Vista, Erika Peterson and John Johnson of Stockton, Calif. and James Hall of Lodi, Calif.
Great-grandparents are Elaine Johnson of Stockton, Michael Stark of Buena Vista and Dan Schneiter of Buena Vista.
